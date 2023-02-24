What is a runoff election? Chicago mayoral race breakdown

As the first round of voting for Chicago's top office approaches, a runoff election appears inevitable.

If none of the nine candidates receive more than 50% of the vote next Tuesday, the top two finishers will compete in a runoff election on April 4.

A recent poll finds Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson leading the contest for mayor of Chicago. The voter opinion survey conducted by M3 consultants was released on Wednesday, just shy of a week before Election Day.

When M3 contacted 416 likely Chicago voters this week, it asked whom they supported for mayor. The initial questioning found Vallas at 32%, Johnson 18%, Mayor Lori Lightfoot 14%, and Congressman Chuy Garcia 12%. Fourteen percent were undecided.

If voter opinion surveys remotely reflect Election Day numbers, none of the candidates are even close to 50% of the vote – making a runoff likely.

Lightfoot won her place in office in a runoff election against Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle on April 2, 2019.

She began her campaign for mayor in 2018, marking her first run for public office. Two-term incumbent Rahm Emanuel bowed out of the race leaving a crowded field of 14 candidates. Lightfoot beat Preckwinkle with more than 73% of the vote.

Emanuel was elected mayor in 2011 with 55% of the vote. When running for reelection in 2015, he was challenged by Jesús "Chuy" García, who forced him into the city's first ever mayoral runoff. Emanuel won reelection with 56% of the vote.

If Lightfoot doesn't win, she would be the first incumbent Chicago mayor not to be elected to a second term in over three decades when Eugene Sawyer ran for reelection in 1989, but was beat out by Richard M. Daley.

Incumbent Jane Byrne lost to Harold Washington in 1983. Four years earlier she had defeated incumbent mayor Michael Bilandic.

Chicago's mayoral election has been non-partisan since the 1990s, prior to that there were Republican and Democratic primaries.

Veteran observers expect a number of aldermanic runoffs, as well. The second round of voting for aldermanic races would take place with the mayoral runoff on April 4.