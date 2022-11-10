Chuy Garcia announces run for Chicago mayor

Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia launched his campaign Thursday to become Chicago's next mayor.

The 66-year-old made his announcement on the 40th anniversary of the day Harold Washington began his history-making run for the same office.

Garcia joins a crowded field of candidates aiming for the city's highest office including Mayor Lori Lightfoot who is pursuing her second term.

"People are still living paycheck to paycheck. Many live in fear of losing their homes of losing their livelihood, of losing their loved ones. We need and deserve a safer, kinder and more prosperous Chicago for all," Garcia said in his campaign video.

Garcia — a longtime local politician and community organizer — represents the state’s 4th district at the federal level.

In the 2015 elections, Garcia forced then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel into a runoff.

A source told FOX 32 last week the results of a new voter opinion survey have Garcia in favorable standing in a potential runoff against Lightfoot

The poll was conducted by North Carolina-based Public Policy Polling. It was first reported by Fran Spielman in the Chicago Sun-Times.

The survey found that if the first round election set for Feb., 28, 2023, were held now, Lightfoot would get 22-percent, Garcia 14-percent, Wilson 12-percent and Paul Vallas eight-percent.

In a hypothetical second round runoff election now scheduled for April 4, 2023, the survey shows Garcia with 43-percent, Lightfoot at 34-percent, and 23-percent undecided.

The poll had more bad news for Lightfoot: 56-percent of Chicago voters have a somewhat or very unfavorable view of the first-term incumbent. About 38-percent have somewhat or very favorable view of her.

The survey is accurate to within plus or minus four percentage points.

One potential complication for Garcia from Little Village: the Chicago Teachers Union and some other groups that backed Garcia against Emanuel eight years ago have already endorsed other candidates for mayor.

In September, Garcia spoke about why he was considering running.

"In all seriousness, I am conflicted because of the responsibility that I have to help save and protect our democracy and our republic," Garcia said. "The threat against our democracy remains so violent. We’ve been hanging by a thread for the past year now or so. So I’m conflicted."

The deadline for filing petitions signed by at least 12,500 registered Chicago voters is Nov. 28 — and candidates typically submit three times that to avoid petition challenges.

Garcia will be holding an 11 a.m. news conference where he is expected to lay out the pillars of his campaign.

Other mayoral candidates include State Rep. Kam Buckner, CPD veteran Frederick Collins, community activist Ja'Mal Green, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, Ald. Sophia King, Ald. Raymond Lopez, Ald. Roderick Sawyer, former CPS CEO Paul Vallas and businessman Willie Wilson.