Congressman Chuy Garcia could launch campaign for mayor next week

Sources told FOX 32 Chicago Monday night that Congressman Chuy Garcia, 66, may launch a campaign for mayor immediately after next week’s midterm elections, perhaps on Thursday, Nov. 10.

That is the 40th anniversary of the day Harold Washington began his history-making run.

One source said the results of a new voter opinion survey have Garcia now leaning in favor of running for mayor.

The poll was conducted by North Carolina-based Public Policy Polling. It was first reported by Fran Spielman in the Chicago Sun-Times.

The survey found that if the first round election set for Feb., 28, 2023, were held now, Mayor Lori Lightfoot would get 22-percent, Garcia 14-percent, businessman/philanthropist Willie Wilson 12-percent and Paul Vallas eight-percent.

In a hypothetical second round runoff election now scheduled for April 4, 2023, the survey shows Garcia with 43-percent, Lightfoot at 34-percent, and 23-percent undecided.

The poll had more bad news for Lightfoot: 56-percent of Chicago voters have a somewhat or very unfavorable view of the first-term incumbent. About 38-percent have somewhat or very favorable view of her.

The survey is accurate to within plus or minus four percentage points.

One potential complication for the congressman from Little Village: the Chicago Teachers Union and some other groups that backed Garcia against Emanuel eight years ago have already endorsed other candidates for mayor.

But if Garcia does enter the race next week, it would dramatically change the political landscape, perhaps causing a reconsideration of those endorsements.

One reason Garcia has closely consulted his family stems from his 2015 campaign.

He faced questions about his son’s involvement in a street gang.

Garcia declared back then that he was very proud of his son for taking responsibility and straightening out his life.

In an unusual move for someone contemplating a high-profile challenge like this, Garcia has largely stayed away from cameras and reporters this fall — only surfacing for the occasional Congressional Town Hall in his district on the West Side and western suburbs.