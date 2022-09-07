'Chuy' Garcia considering another run for Chicago mayor

Already facing a slew of challengers, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's biggest threat says he is still considering a run for Chicago’s highest seat.

Representative Jesus "Chuy" Garcia spoke briefly Wednesday about what is delaying his decision.

"In all seriousness, I am conflicted because of the responsibility that I have to help save and protect our democracy and our republic," Garcia said.

"The threat against our democracy remains so violent. We’ve been hanging by a thread for the past year now or so. So I’m conflicted," he added.

Garcia — a longtime local politician and community organizer — represents the state’s 4th district at the federal level.

In the 2015 elections, Garcia forced then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel into a runoff.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson says he is also exploring a possible run for Chicago mayor.

Both Johnson and Garcia say a final decision will be announced in the coming weeks.

The municipal election is in February.