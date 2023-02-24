Chicago voting sites: Where to cast your ballot on Election Day

Election Day in Chicago is just around the corner.

On Tuesday, Chicagoans will head to the polls to cast their ballots in several races that will determine the next wave of leadership in the city.

Headlining the ballot is the nine-candidate Chicago mayoral race. Chicagoans will also have the chance to vote for the City Clerk, the City Treasurer, City Council members and Police District Council members.

More than 150,000 Chicagoans voted early this year, signaling the best election turnout in at least three decades, according to Chicago officials.

Polls will be open on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where can I vote in Chicago?

Chicago voters are eligible to cast their ballot at any voting site in the city, regardless of where they live.

There are two voting supersites located downtown, the Loop Supersite at Clark and Lake streets and at the board offices at 69 W. Washington Boulevard.

Voters choosing the "by mail" option can also drop off the ballots at those same locations.

You can find your Election Day precinct polling place by using this tool on the Chicago Board of Elections website.

Ward 1 - Goldblatt's Building, 1615 W. Chicago Ave.

Ward 2 - Near North Library, 310 W. Division St.

Ward 3 - Dawson Technical Institute, 3901 S. State St.

Ward 4 - Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Ward 5 - Southside YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave.

Ward 6 - Whitney Young Library, 415 E. 79th St.

Ward 7 - Trumbull Park, 2400 E. 105th St.

Ward 8 - Olive Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

Ward 9 - Palmer Park, 201 E. 111th St.

Ward 10 - East Side Vodak Library, 3710 E. 106th St.

Ward 11 - McGuane Park, 2901 S. Poplar Ave.

Ward 12 - McKinley Park Library, 1915 W. 35th St.

Ward 13 - Clearing Branch Library, 6423 W. 63rd Pl.

Ward 14 - Archer Heights Library, 5055 S. Archer Ave.

Ward 15 - Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th St.

Ward 16 - Lindblom Park, 6054 S. Damen Ave.

Ward 17 - Thurgood Marshall Library, 7506 S. Racine Ave.

Ward 18 - Wrightwood Ashburn Library, 8530 S. Kedzie Ave.

Ward 19 - Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

Ward 20 - Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St.

Ward 21 - West Pullman Library, 830 W. 119th St.

Ward 22 - Toman Library, 2708 S. Pulaski Rd.

Ward 23 - Hall - St Faustina Kowalska Parish, 5157 S. McVicker Ave.

Ward 24 - St. Agatha Catholic Parish, 3151 W. Douglas Ave.

Ward 25 - Rudy Lozano Library, 1805 S. Loomis St.

Ward 26 - Humboldt Park Library, 1605 N. Troy St.

Ward 27 - Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph Ave.

Ward 28 - Westside Learning Center, 4624 W. Madison St.

Ward 29 - Amundsen Park, 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.

Ward 30 - Kilbourn Park, 3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.

Ward 31 - Portage Cragin Library. 5108 W. Belmont Ave.

Ward 32 - Bucktown-Wicker Park Library, 1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Ward 33 - American Indian Center, 3401 W. Ainsle St.

Ward 34 - UIC Student Center, 750 S. Halsted St.

Ward 35 - Northeastern IL University El Centro, 3390 N. Avondale Ave.

Ward 36 - West Belmont Library, 3104 N. Narrangansett Ave.

Ward 37 - West Chicago Library, 4856 W. Chicago Ave.

Ward 38 - Hiawatha Park, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

Ward 39 - North Park Village Admin Bldg, 5801 N. Pulaski

Ward 40 - Budlong Wood Library, 5630 N. Lincoln Ave.

Ward 41 - Roden Library, 6083 N. Northwest Hw.

Ward 42 - Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

Ward 43 - Lincoln Park Branch Library, 1150 W. Fullerton Ave.

Ward 44 - Merlo Library, 644 W. Belmont Ave.

Ward 45 - Kolping Society of Chicago, 5826 N. Elston Ave.

Ward 46 - Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

Ward 47 - Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.

Ward 48 - Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway St.

Ward 49 - Willye B White Park, 1610 W. Howard St.

Ward 50 - Northtown Library, 6800 N. Western Ave.

Who is eligible to vote?

In order to cast a ballot, you must be a Chicago resident who was born before Feb. 28, 2005.

You must have lived in your precinct at least 30 days before the election and you must not be in prison/jail serving time for a conviction.

You do not need an ID to vote if you are already registered and your signature matches the one on file, provided there are no questions about your registration.

Can I register to vote on Election Day?

Yes, you can register for the first time on Election Day or update your registration with your new address.

You must show two forms of ID and at least one must list your current address.

For a full range of ways to register, check out the Chicago elections website.

You can also check your registration status or find your precinct polling place here.