Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson delivers first major policy speech

Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson delivered his first major policy speech Wednesday, focusing largely on crime.

Wilson says violence is pushing many people to leave the city, citing the most recent census data, which found about 45,000 residents moved between July 2020 and 2021.

Wilson says his platform will include hiring more police officers, and offering desk jobs to retirees and officers on long-term disability.

Wilson is among seven candidates challenging incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot in next year's election.