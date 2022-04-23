Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson kicks off 3rd gas giveaway in Chicago

There is another gas giveaway happening across Chicago Saturday.

There are 15 locations that are giving away free gas. The giveaways started around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

This is the third time this year mayoral candidate Willie Wilson has hosted a gas giveaway.

"People are really hurting out here in terms of trying to survive, trying to be able to pay rent, trying to buy groceries and we're just trying to play our part as well," Wilson said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

It will continue throughout the day until $1 million has gone into the tanks.

The full list of locations for Wilson's third gas giveaway are below:

Chicago Locations

Super Save 48 E. Garfield Blvd.

Citgo 1345 N. Pulaski

Super Save 6659 S. Halsted

Super Save 11100 S. State St.

Mobil 2801S. Pulaski Rd.

Mobile 603 S. Independence Blvd.

BP 7600 S. South Chicago

The Ruox 7051 S. Western

BP 101 N. Western Ave.

Clark 1952 W. Garfield

Amoco 7201 N. Clark St.

Marathon 340 Sacramento Blvd.

Shell 5230 S. Western

Golo 1958 W. 47th St.

BP 5201 W. Jackson Blvd.

Amoco 4402 W. Roosevelt Rd

Suburban Locations

Advertisement