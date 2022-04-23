Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson kicks off 3rd gas giveaway in Chicago
CHICAGO - There is another gas giveaway happening across Chicago Saturday.
There are 15 locations that are giving away free gas. The giveaways started around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
This is the third time this year mayoral candidate Willie Wilson has hosted a gas giveaway.
"People are really hurting out here in terms of trying to survive, trying to be able to pay rent, trying to buy groceries and we're just trying to play our part as well," Wilson said.
It will continue throughout the day until $1 million has gone into the tanks.
The full list of locations for Wilson's third gas giveaway are below:
Chicago Locations
- Super Save 48 E. Garfield Blvd.
- Citgo 1345 N. Pulaski
- Super Save 6659 S. Halsted
- Super Save 11100 S. State St.
- Mobil 2801S. Pulaski Rd.
- Mobile 603 S. Independence Blvd.
- BP 7600 S. South Chicago
- The Ruox 7051 S. Western
- BP 101 N. Western Ave.
- Clark 1952 W. Garfield
- Amoco 7201 N. Clark St.
- Marathon 340 Sacramento Blvd.
- Shell 5230 S. Western
- Golo 1958 W. 47th St.
- BP 5201 W. Jackson Blvd.
- Amoco 4402 W. Roosevelt Rd
Suburban Locations
- Mobil 1950 Green Bay Rd. - Evanston, IL
- Super Save 101 W. Madison - Maywood, IL
- BP 5149 W. 79th St. - Burbank, IL
- Shell 4804 Butterfield Rd. - Hillside, IL
- Citgo 11900 S. Marshfield Ave. - Calumet Park, IL
- Mobil 5800 W. Cermak Rd. - Cicero, IL
- Phillips 9340 Irving Park Rd. - Cicero, IL
- BP 450 S. Cicero - University Park, IL
- Shell 5630 St Charles - Berkely, IL
- Shell 6129 W. North Ave. - Oak Park, IL
- Sav A Stop 300 E. North Ave. - Northlake, IL