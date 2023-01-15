Chicago mayoral candidates answer questions on education, CTA reliability and public safety

Lane Tech High School's auditorium was nearly packed on Sunday night with voters interested in the latest Chicago mayoral forum. All nine mayoral candidates answered questions on educational funding, CTA reliability and improving public safety.

"We’ve cleared more homicides than in the previous ten years," incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

The forum was organized by 47th Ward Democrats with major concerns and a long list of candidates to choose from.

"We also need to work with city council. That’s one of biggest mistakes of this administration. These are folks elected by you," mayoral candidate Sophia King said.

Another forum was held at Chicago’s oldest African American Church, Quinn Chapel AME, earlier on Sunday. Six candidates debated issues surrounding public health resources, making city colleges more equitable and the privatization of city services.

"I’ve opposed privatization on many levels on sale of land and services" Ald. Roderick Sawyer said.