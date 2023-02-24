Chicago mayoral candidates make final push before Election Day

This is the final weekend of early voting in Chicago’s municipal election, and city officials say turnout has been very positive.

Chicago’s mayoral election is only four days away, and you would know it by how much we are seeing the candidates.

On Friday, several of them were out and about talking to voters, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, hoping to win a second term.

She stopped by an Andersonville shop, Rattleback Records, a LGBTQ-owned small business on Clark Street. The mayor greeted potential voters inside and outside the shop.

VOTER GUIDE FOR CITY'S HIGHEST OFFICE

Meanwhile, mayoral candidate Ja'Mal Green cast his ballot early at the Thurgood Marshall Library on the city’s South Side. His fiance, kids, and grandmother were also present.

Alderwoman Sophia King (5th Ward) made a stop around lunchtime at a café in Englewood. There she sat down with residents to talk about the issues and make her case.

And Congressman Chuy Garcia held a "Get out the Vote" walk-and-talk at Daley Plaza.

Election Day is Tuesday, February 28th.

The latest poll from M3 Consultants has 14 percent undecided voters and Paul Vallas leading with 32 percent, Brandon Johnson with 18 percent and Lightfoot at 14 percent.