Chicago mayoral election: Candidates campaign across the city ahead of Tuesday's election

Monday is the last full day of campaigning before Chicago counts the votes for mayor and City Council Tuesday night.

All nine mayoral candidates have been busy delivering their final pitches.

Congressman Chuy Garcia was once again on the north lakefront Monday morning greeting commuters at the Belmont station on the CTA's Red Line.

He was also on the North Side over the weekend, promising to do a better job against violent crime than Mayor Lori Lightfoot has since she took office.

Mayor Lightfoot is continuing to focus on Black women, who comprise a significant majority of African American voters who cast ballots. Lightfoot continued to use thinly-veiled language attacking her six Black challengers as "false prophets" who risk letting political power go to "another part of town."

Lightfoot also targeted Paul Vallas, the consensus frontrunner.

The former Chicago Public Schools' CEO stopped at a Greek-themed restaurant on Lincoln Avenue Sunday, glossing over questions about past posts on social media and focusing on promises to reduce crime and improve the public schools.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, a longtime staffer at the Chicago Teachers Union, spoke at a church in his west side Austin neighborhood, promising that if he becomes mayor, he will "take a lot of west siders with me to the fifth floor" at City Hall.

He is also proposing huge tax and fee increases to fund a vast expansion of spending on social programs, including mental health and schools.

A voter opinion survey by 1983 Labs last Wednesday to Saturday found Vallas at 24 percent, Lightfoot at 18 percent, Garcia at 16 percent and Johnson at 14.49 percent.

An April 4th runoff election is very likely. If it's Vallas versus Lightfoot, he would currently lead 49.5 percent to 30 percent.

Vallas would also lead Garcia, but at 43 percent to 38 percent — within the survey's margin of error.

Against Johnson, Vallas would lead by a more emphatic 44 percent to 31 percent.

Political newcomers like the 4th Ward's Sophia King, who, even if she falls short has run an impressive campaign, are likely to be courted for an endorsement by the two runoff candidates.