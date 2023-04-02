Chicago mayoral election: Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson race to the finish line

Just two days before the runoff election, candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson visited a number of Chicago churches and restaurants Sunday.

Voters said beyond combating crime, they’re looking for a mayor who is able to unify the city.

At Anne Sathers on the West Side, Belmont Congressman Bobby Rush said: "This is not a time for on the job training."

Rush joined Paul Vallas at his seventh campaign stop of the day. Supporters included former Governor Pat Quinn who said they were sure about their choice for mayor.

"Paul Is the right person for this job. He is committed, he’s open, he’s transparent," said Cook County Clerk Iris Martinez.

Vallas, a former schools chief in Chicago, Philadelphia and New Orleans says he’s ran a campaign merely focused on the issues including crime, education and community investment.

Brandon Johnson also visited local churches rallying for votes. Inside the historic Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, well-known west side pastor and radio host DeAndre Patterson said: "Brandon Johnson is not going to defund the Chicago Police Department."

The church was packed with clergy and supporters cheering on Johnson’s push for more mental health resources. The former educator and Cook County Commissioner said he’s ready to take on the task and partner with community leaders.