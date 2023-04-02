Chicago Board of Elections encourages voters to head to polls early to avoid Tuesday's afternoon storms

The Chicago Board of Elections is encouraging voters to cast their ballot as soon as they can, since the weather could get ugly on Election Day, April 4.

Chicagoans will be choosing between Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson to replace Lori Lightfoot as mayor. There are also about a dozen Aldermanic races to be decided.

The National Weather Service is predicting the possibility of severe storms on Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

"If they can, we urge Chicago voters to take advantage of the last day of Early Voting this Monday, April 3rd and to return their Vote By Mail ballots back to any Secure Dropbox in the city," said Max Bever, Director of Public Information, Chicago Board of Elections, in a statement. "Don’t delay and vote today."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Early Voting is open at all 50 Ward locations on Monday, April 3rd from 9:00am to 6:00pm. The two downtown Early Voting sites – the Supersite (191 N. Clark) and Board Offices (69 W. Washington, 6th Floor) – are open from 9:00am to 7:00pm.

All 50 Ward Early Voting sites and the Board Supersite (191 N. Clark) will also be open as vote centers on Election Day. All locations are ADA-compliant and fully accessible to voters with disabilities.

This is a list of all ward voting locations as provided by the Chicago Board of Elections: