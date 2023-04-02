Chicago Board of Elections encourages voters to head to polls early to avoid Tuesday's afternoon storms
CHICAGO - The Chicago Board of Elections is encouraging voters to cast their ballot as soon as they can, since the weather could get ugly on Election Day, April 4.
Chicagoans will be choosing between Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson to replace Lori Lightfoot as mayor. There are also about a dozen Aldermanic races to be decided.
The National Weather Service is predicting the possibility of severe storms on Tuesday afternoon into the evening.
"If they can, we urge Chicago voters to take advantage of the last day of Early Voting this Monday, April 3rd and to return their Vote By Mail ballots back to any Secure Dropbox in the city," said Max Bever, Director of Public Information, Chicago Board of Elections, in a statement. "Don’t delay and vote today."
Early Voting is open at all 50 Ward locations on Monday, April 3rd from 9:00am to 6:00pm. The two downtown Early Voting sites – the Supersite (191 N. Clark) and Board Offices (69 W. Washington, 6th Floor) – are open from 9:00am to 7:00pm.
All 50 Ward Early Voting sites and the Board Supersite (191 N. Clark) will also be open as vote centers on Election Day. All locations are ADA-compliant and fully accessible to voters with disabilities.
This is a list of all ward voting locations as provided by the Chicago Board of Elections:
- Ward 1 - Goldblatt's Building, 1615 W. Chicago Ave.
- Ward 2 - Near North Library, 310 W. Division St.
- Ward 3 - Dawson Technical Institute, 3901 S. State St.
- Ward 4 - Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
- Ward 5 - Southside YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave.
- Ward 6 - Whitney Young Library, 415 E. 79th St.
- Ward 7 - Trumbull Park, 2400 E. 105th St.
- Ward 8 - Olive Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.
- Ward 9 - Palmer Park, 201 E. 111th St.
- Ward 10 - East Side Vodak Library, 3710 E. 106th St.
- Ward 11 - McGuane Park, 2901 S. Poplar Ave.
- Ward 12 - McKinley Park Library, 1915 W. 35th St.
- Ward 13 - Clearing Branch Library, 6423 W. 63rd Pl.
- Ward 14 - Archer Heights Library, 5055 S. Archer Ave.
- Ward 15 - Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th St.
- Ward 16 - Lindblom Park, 6054 S. Damen Ave.
- Ward 17 - Thurgood Marshall Library, 7506 S. Racine Ave.
- Ward 18 - Wrightwood Ashburn Library, 8530 S. Kedzie Ave.
- Ward 19 - Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.
- Ward 20 - Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St.
- Ward 21 - West Pullman Library, 830 W. 119th St.
- Ward 22 - Toman Library, 2708 S. Pulaski Rd.
- Ward 23 - Hall - St Faustina Kowalska Parish, 5157 S. McVicker Ave.
- Ward 24 - St. Agatha Catholic Parish, 3151 W. Douglas Ave.
- Ward 25 - Rudy Lozano Library, 1805 S. Loomis St.
- Ward 26 - Humboldt Park Library, 1605 N. Troy St.
- Ward 27 - Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph Ave.
- Ward 28 - Westside Learning Center, 4624 W. Madison St.
- Ward 29 - Amundsen Park, 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.
- Ward 30 - Kilbourn Park, 3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.
- Ward 31 - Portage Cragin Library. 5108 W. Belmont Ave.
- Ward 32 - Bucktown-Wicker Park Library, 1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.
- Ward 33 - American Indian Center, 3401 W. Ainsle St.
- Ward 34 - UIC Student Center, 750 S. Halsted St.
- Ward 35 - Northeastern IL University El Centro, 3390 N. Avondale Ave.
- Ward 36 - West Belmont Library, 3104 N. Narrangansett Ave.
- Ward 37 - West Chicago Library, 4856 W. Chicago Ave.
- Ward 38 - Hiawatha Park, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.
- Ward 39 - North Park Village Admin Bldg, 5801 N. Pulaski
- Ward 40 - Budlong Woods Library, 5630 N. Lincoln Ave.
- Ward 41 - Roden Library, 6083 N. Northwest Hw.
- Ward 42 - Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St.
- Ward 43 - Lincoln Park Branch Library, 1150 W. Fullerton Ave.
- Ward 44 - Merlo Library, 644 W. Belmont Ave.
- Ward 45 - Kolping Society of Chicago, 5826 N. Elston Ave.
- Ward 46 - Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.
- Ward 47 - Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.
- Ward 48 - Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway St.
- Ward 49 - Willye B White Park, 1610 W. Howard St.
- Ward 50 - Northtown Library, 6800 N. Western Ave.