Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson race around Chicago on last weekend before Election Day

Chicago mayoral candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson were busy on Saturday, racing around the city as the clock winds down towards Election Day.

Vallas held a get-out-the-vote event in Chinatown and also held a rally with Latino supporters. He was joined at various events by groups including Black Men United, Latino Leadership Council, Polish National Alliance and the Arab-American Chamber of Commerce.

Vallas kept the focus on public safety.

"It's critically important that we not only support the police, but it will always be important that everyone is held accountable," Vallas said. "It's about constitutional policing but we need a police department that is reflective of the community."

Johnson made several stops on the Northwest Side. He was joined by various city leaders.

Johnson talked about the diversity of the city he would like to lead.

"You know, the labor movement is the movement for Black liberation, for brown liberation, for LGBTQ+ liberation," he said. "Let's be very clear: Black labor – in particular – has created the wealth that this country has enjoyed."

