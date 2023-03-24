Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson changes position on police staffing

Campaigning to become Chicago’s fourth Black mayor, Brandon Johnson on Friday reminded senior citizens that Election Day, April 4th, is also an important date in Black history.

"Dr. King said, ‘If we can do it in Chicago, we can do it anywhere.’ So let's do it, Chicago!"

April 4th is the day 55 years ago that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was killed in Tennessee.

While Johnson is hoping to build Black voter turnout, which was disappointingly low in the first round of mayoral voting back in February, Alderman Roberto Maldonado is working to build Hispanic turnout for Paul Vallas, stressing equity and safety.

"Because I think that if they know what Paul Vallas stands for, they will vote by and large for Paul Vallas," Maldonado said.

"I was talking to a business owner on the South Side yesterday who has been broken into seven times in the last year. Seven times in the last year! And I don't think the police have made a single arrest," Vallas said.

At a senior citizens center, Johnson talked about his anti-crime plan.

"I’m going to double the amount of young people that we hire, not just for summer jobs but for year-round jobs. Because that's violence prevention, funding our schools, funding our parks and recreation, making sure that we have good paying jobs and making sure our seniors can walk the block without fear," Johnson said.

Johnson's position on funding police and hiring new officers continues to change. After declining to commit to filling police department vacancies, Johnson now says he will.

Here's what Johnson said the other night at our FOX 32 Mayoral Forum, after Vallas reiterated his promise to hire 1,600 new cops.

"It's also about a strategy that returns to community-based policing, where there are cars covering all the police beats," Vallas said.

"Yeah, look. Obviously those vacancies need to be filled. But we're having a challenge all over the country," Johnson chimed in.

FOX 32 moderator: "The vacancies of the 1,600?"

"Of the 1,600. But we're having challenges all over the country finding police officers to serve," Johnson replied.

The Johnson campaign indicated he did not misspeak. And earlier this week in an interview at Crain’s Chicago Business, Johnson also cited the difficulty of hiring new officers, suggesting that the long lead time between hiring and deploying onto the street is a reason he's refused to promise it.

"Because people believe that when someone says they're gonna hire 1,00 more cops, people believe that's gonna happen April 6th. That's irresponsible. And no one should run a government with that type of lazy and sloppy response," Johnson told Crain’s.

A statement from the Vallas campaign read, in part, "It's time for Brandon Johnson to provide full disclosure." They also wrote, "Public safety is too important an issue for Brandon Johnson to continue to mislead the public with lies and deceptions."