Chicago men arrested after more than 200 catalytic converters recovered in Hermosa

Two Chicago men were arrested Friday after police found over 200 catalytic converters in a building on the Northwest Side.

Marzel Woodard, 36, is charged with one felony count of organize/aggravated vehicle theft conspiracy and one count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Vincent Parks, 36, is charged with one felony count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

According to police, over 200 catalytic converters and equipment used in thefts were recovered from a building in the 4500 block of West North Avenue.

Woodard and Parks were arrested Friday in connection with the investigation into the stolen catalytic converters.

No additional information was made available.