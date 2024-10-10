Chicago men tried to burglarize Naperville home before leading police on chase across city: prosecutors

The Brief Two Chicago men are facing charges for attempting to burglarize a Naperville home. The suspects fled the scene, leading to a high-speed police chase before being arrested. Both men have been detained pre-trial, with court appearances scheduled later this month.



Two Chicago men who allegedly led police on a dangerous high-speed chase across the city have been charged with attempting to burglarize a home in Naperville.

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred on Oct. 4 when Downers Grove police followed Rocky Miller and Vincent Ely to a residence in the 1600 block of Apache Drive as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged organized crime ring reportedly operated by the duo.

After knocking on the front door and receiving no response, the two men allegedly forced open the back door. Their plan was interrupted when a homeowner screamed, causing them to run away.

Police followed the suspects' vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, to a White Castle on Chicago's Northwest Side, where a high-speed chase ensued. During the pursuit, Miller allegedly struck a police officer and several vehicles before he and Ely met with another person in a minivan and switched vehicles.

The chase at times reached speeds of more than 80 mph, prosecutors said.

The pursuit ended after the suspects crashed at 71st Street and Lafayette Avenue on the city's South Side, and both men were taken into custody following a brief foot chase.

Rocky Miller, 45, and Vincent Ely, 21

Miller, who is currently on parole for conspiracy to commit residential burglary, and Ely are charged with one count of attempted residential burglary.

They both have been detained pre-trial after a judge granted the state's motion to hold them without bond.

They're due back in court on Oct. 29 and 30.

Additionally, following the chase, police located the Nissan Rogue abandoned.