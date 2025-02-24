3 Chicago men sentenced for crime spree involving carjackings and armed robberies

The Brief Three men received prison sentences for carjackings and armed robberies in Chicago. One of the crimes included the suspects pointing a gun at a driver and infant before stealing their car. A fourth defendant is scheduled for sentencing next month.



Three Chicago men have been sentenced to prison for a string of carjackings and armed robberies that took place over two nights in September 2022.

What we know:

Damandre Henley, Dwight Hasberry, Tyler Oates-Nelson, and Davario McDowell pleaded guilty last year to federal carjacking, armed robbery, and firearm charges. Three of them have now been sentenced:

Tyler Oates-Nelson, 29, received 15 years in federal prison.

Davario McDowell, 25, received 18 years in federal prison.

Damandre Henley, 28, received 22 years in federal prison.

Dwight Hasberry, 31, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20.

Their crime spree began in the early morning hours of Sept. 28, 2022, with four carjackings.

Later that evening, they stole a Volkswagen Tiguan in West Town, pointing guns at the driver and an infant in the back seat. The driver was frisked, and a legally owned handgun was taken before the carjackers sped off. The driver and infant were not physically injured.

Shortly after, the men robbed two people at gunpoint in Ravenswood Manor, stealing their belongings. They then held up a 7-Eleven store, where Henley pistol-whipped a clerk and forced him to open the register. The group fled with cash, cigarettes, and liquor.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided details on how the four men were caught, or when and where they were taken into custody.

What's next:

Hasberry’s sentencing is scheduled for March 20, which will bring a close to the case.