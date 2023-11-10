Brighton Park residents protest migrants moving into new tent city

The community of Brighton Park gathered Friday to protest the potential move of migrants into a tent city in their neighborhood.

Crowds formed at the corner of 38th Street and California Avenue ahead of a 1 p.m. march that will go through Brighton Park community.

A bus arrived in Brighton Park on Thursday bringing new migrants to the city of Chicago. On Friday, more than three more buses are expected.

Chicago is now home to more than 12,000 migrants at shelters and over 2,500 sleeping on the floors and police stations and at the airports. Friday's protest is over a tent camp for migrants at 38th and California. The parade will start here and travel to the office of Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th).

A group of neighbors has filed a lawsuit to block the site from being used to house migrants. However, a contract for the property has already been signed. The city agreed to pay nearly $92,000 a month to lease the land for this tent camp site. A final decision on using the site will depend on the results of environmental testing that is being conducted.

The clock is ticking, though, as migrants will desperately need shelter. Residents here in Brighton Park said they should have a say on how the city uses property in their ward.

A very contentious meeting was held in the neighborhood earlier this week.

"I'm very worried about having this camp right next to my house and, you know, imagine this safe and peaceful community would be going downhill," one resident said at the meeting. "Supposedly, the city should be coming to us and asking [for] an idea or even commenting on it, but we have no idea."

Another proposed site to host migrants is in Morgan Park. The plans are to also have a tent camp site that is at 115th and Halsted streets, where a Jewel Osco used to be. A protest will happen there at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

It will be held in front of Ald. Ronnie Mosley's 21st Ward office because residents said that Mosley claimed that they were actually in agreement with this tent camp site going up there. Residents said that is not true and they will bring the protest to his office.