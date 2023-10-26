Illinois Congressman sends out survey asking for feedback on Chicago migrant situation

Congressman Danny K. Davis released a survey Wednesday requesting feedback from his constitutions regarding migrant issues in the Chicago area.

Davis represents the 7th District of Illinois which includes parts of Cook County, a portion of Chicago and serval suburbs south and west of the city.

The survey asks constituents how they feel about migrant issues in their district and states that their answers are anonymous.

The first question on the survey asks: "Do you support migrants seeking asylum (the protection granted by a nation to someone who has left their native country as a political refugee) in the United States?"

Another question defines the term sanctuary city and asks if the respondent supports them.

It ends by asking the respondent their gender, age and ethnicity.

The survey can be found here.