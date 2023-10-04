Chicago migrants: Protesters to gather Wednesday as 13 more buses set to arrive in the city

Migrants continue to flow into the city every week and frustration is mounting for Chicago residents.

On Wednesday, 13 buses are expected to arrive in Chicago and protesters will be gathering outside of South Shore High School at 5 p.m.

A pair of residents recently filed a new lawsuit against the city of Chicago, aiming to prevent the city from continuing to create inhumane conditions for citizens and migrants.

Latest data from city officials shows Chicago shelters housing more than 9,800 migrants, while more than 3,000 still await placement. More than 17,000 migrants have come to Chicago since last year.

Related article

Tensions are already high as frustration in the community continues to grow.

"This is so disrespectful for them to just sit up here with this crap, and we're supposed to listen to it," one man said during the meeting.

A meeting held Tuesday night by 29th Ward Alderman Chris Taliaferro in the city's Galewood neighborhood, was contentious, and many people left with more questions than answers.

The city plans to move in more migrants to the Amundsen Park Fieldhouse on the Northwest Side.

Many people have called for more transparency from leaders.

"What I want to say is, Mayor Brandon Johnson, we are disappointed in you. This is the community that supported you, how dare you," said Cata Truss, community member.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office says they're doing everything they can to help the migrants and the community at the same time.