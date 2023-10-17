Migrants speak out as they eagerly await shelter placement in Chicago

Amid the ongoing challenges faced by migrants, many men, women, and children have found temporary refuge in the lobby and outdoor areas of Chicago Police District 12. They patiently await the opportunity to be placed into shelters, just like approximately 3,000 others throughout the city.

For a fortunate group of a couple of dozen migrants staying at the police station, that long-awaited day finally came. On Tuesday, city officials stepped in to facilitate the process. Women and families were picked up by school buses, while another van was assigned to transport single men to their designated shelters.

The exact shelter placement for each migrant varies and depends on the specific site they have been allocated. To maintain order and organization, each migrant is assigned a unique identification number, enabling the city to keep track of placements and arrangements.

Inside District 12, the lobby paints a stark picture, with just a narrow pathway available as new arrivals huddle together while awaiting shelter. For many, it's a welcome transition from sleeping on blankets outdoors.

One migrant from Venezuela, Joel Guervara, shared his gratitude for finally being in a shelter.

"We crossed the jungle, and we took a lot of time to get to the United States, crossing seven countries, Panama, Costa Rica, and it’s really dangerous. But I think it is really difficult for us to cross the jungle, but our most difficult is to cross Mexico for the Venezuelan people, for Honduras, Nicaragua, it’s really difficult for us, but we’re here now," said Joel Guervara, migrant from Venezuela.

Another migrant says he's been living at the police station for 25 days. He was hoping to be placed into shelter on Tuesday, but didn't have such luck.