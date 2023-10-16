Alivio Medical Center providing compassionate care for migrant families in Chicago

For many migrant families, seeking medical care has been a years-long aspiration. However, their dreams are being realized at the Alivio Medical Center, where compassionate healthcare is readily accessible. As a federally qualified program, Alivio is dedicated to serving all individuals, irrespective of health insurance coverage or financial means.

Alivio Medical Center, with seven locations across the Southwest Side, has been committed to aiding immigrants for the past 35 years. In the last year, it has become a vital lifeline for migrant families arriving in Chicago from the southern border.

Dr. Stephanie Liou, a pediatrician and the Director of Pediatric Care at Alivio, frequently encounters parents who recount their children's prior diagnoses in their home countries, emphasizing that they could not afford the necessary treatments. Consequently, many of these parents undertook the challenging journey to America in search of a better life and the essential healthcare their children require.

"I've seen families that have said, you know they diagnosed my child with seizures, or they needed surgery, and they couldn't get these things in Venezuela or Colombia, or wherever they were," Dr. Liou explained. "These are parents who wanted what their kids needed. That's what brought most families to this country."

To further ease the process, most of Alivio's providers are bilingual, fostering a welcoming and comforting environment for families during what can be a highly stressful time. Dr. Liou revealed that, in many cases, they can provide children with necessary vaccines and medications within days of their arrival in Chicago.