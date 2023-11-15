Chicago migrants to be limited to 60-day stays inside shelters

Mayor Brandon Johnson's first-ever budget vote sailed through the City Council on Wednesday.

The final tally was 41 aldermen voting in favor with just eight votes in opposition.

The nearly $17 billion budget includes no property tax increases, raises spending for police and earmarks $150 million for asylum seekers, who Johnson said will now be limited to 60-day stays inside Chicago shelters.

"This approach that we have right here is to make sure that we are addressing the anxiety and fear that people have whether you are a taxpayer or whether you are someone who is seeking asylum in the city of Chicago, while also speaking to the hopes and aspirations," said Johnson. "Here's what this 60-day tiered approach does: it puts some onus on all levels of government to help move with some expedition and get people to work."

On Thursday, more details are expected to be released about the city's 60-day plan, including the implementation of new state programs designed to help migrants transition out of shelters and into permanent housing.