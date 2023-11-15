Chicago City Council to vote on Mayor Johnson's $16.6B budget

The Chicago City Council is expected to vote on Mayor Brandon Johnson's first city budget for 2024 at Wednesday afternoon's meeting.

The $16.6 billion budget calls for expanding social services and jobs for kids, but holds the line on property taxes.

"This is the moment to finally have a budget that reflects the interests and values of the people," Johnson said while unveiling the budget last month.

Johnson plans to allocate millions more dollars toward migrant aid for next year.

Outlined in his 2024 budget proposal, Mayor Brandon Johnson wants to spend at least $150 million for what he's calling "new arrivals services." That is on top of what has already been spent by the city since migrants started arriving in August 2022.

