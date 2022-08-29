Chicago military high school retires NBA legend Tim Hardaway's jersey number

There was a special honor for former NBA player Tim Hardaway in Chicago on Monday.

The basketball legend's jersey number was retired at Carver Military Academy High School.

Hardaway graduated in 1985.

The jersey retirement comes as Hardaway prepares to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hardaway is a five-time NA All-Star and coach, and Olympic Gold Medalist.