Some workers across Chicago may see a raise on Thursday.

The city's minimum wage will increase to $15 per hour for companies with more than 20 employees.

The minimum wage will rise to $14 for companies with between four and 20 employees. Their pay rate will increase to $15 in 2023.

The city's minimum wage will go up every July 1 to match cost-of-living increases.

