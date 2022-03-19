Chicago missing woman Jill Hankemeier last seen right before St. Patrick's Day

article

Chicago police are looking for a missing woman named Jill Hankemeier who was last seen in Old Irving Park on the day before St. Patrick's Day.

Hankemeier, 31, is described as white, 5'6", and weighs 139 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Chicago police said she was last seen on North Kildare near West Irving Park on March 16.

