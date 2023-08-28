Chicagoans honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on 60th anniversary of 'I Have a Dream' speech

It has been 60 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s March on Washington, and Chicago marked the occasion Monday.

To commemorate the anniversary, a financial institution has committed to put a million dollars into the West Side.

Chicago was once home to King for a time in the 1960s. Now, it is going through what they call a rebirth.

Minsters of The Leaders Network partnered with the Great Lakes Credit Union. In the spirit of Dr. King, they marched from Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church to the corner of Madison Street and Central Avenue on Monday, future home to The Leaders Network Financial Credit Union.

They made the first deposit, $250,000.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The credit union will open doors to the tools to secure loans and businesses, what King envisioned for the West Side.

Leaders Network founders Rev. Marshall Hatch and Rev. Ira Acree said the new credit union will open what Dr. King called "the vaults of opportunity."

The credit union promises to invest in the community and advance financial literacy.

The Leaders Network hopes neighbors will see that Dr. King’s dream still lives on the West Side.

It is scheduled to open in Feb. 2024.