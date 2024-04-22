Chicago mom calls on police to help find her missing son

A Chicago mom is calling on police to help find her son who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Tangela Nelson said she has organized a dozen search parties with drones and K9s as well as searched through abandoned buildings. But still, there is no sign of her son.

The last time her 24-year-old son, Jovon Nelson, was seen was in the 3200 block of 92nd Street at 4:30 p.m. on April 9. He left his apartment in distress.

"He didn't know what was wrong with him, he couldn't identify what was wrong with him, he didn't sound right," said Tangela.

Tangela said her son tried to ask police and a bridge worker near the Calumet River for help, to no avail.

Jovon Nelson

Alongside Tangela at a news conference on Monday was another mom, Linda Sims. Her son Bryant hasn't been seen since April 4 in Harvey. Both mothers are calling for help in locating their children.

Former Chicago Police Officer Peter Chico, now alderman of the 10th Ward where Jovon was last seen, is vowing to step up to help.

"Anytime someone is missing from my ward I do care, we are going to work together on this," said Chico.

Jovon was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit and wearing his hair in dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Area Two Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.