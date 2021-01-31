Chicago moves to Phase 4, limited indoor dining restrictions remain in place

City officials announced on Sunday that Chicago has made sufficient progress in the fight against COVID-19 that it can now re-enter Phase Four under the state's Resurgence Plan.

Certain mitigations will remain in effect under Phase Four, including current capacity limits on indoor dining and events.

Chicago's non-essential curfew has been lifted, and bars and restaurants can resume bar seating and indoor table size can increase to six people.

Officials say current capacity limits will remain in place for indoor service at bars and restaurants and indoor events as case rates are still higher than they were before the second surge.

Indoor capacity at bars, restaurants and events will remain limited to the lesser of 25% or 25 people.

Establishments must stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. and close for on-site service at midnight.

Capacity for most other industries will remain at the lesser of 40% or 50 people.

"We continue to see great progress in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, and I am thrilled that our metrics continue to move in the right direction," said Mayor Lightfoot. "However, while we welcomed the return of limited indoor service last weekend, a rush to expand capacity too quickly would be irresponsible."

Chicago is able to move to Phase Four after meeting the state-imposed criteria, including a positivity rate less than or equal to 6.5% for three consecutive days.

Phase Four guidelines also include:

RETAIL AND SERVICE COUNTER

• Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy

PERSONAL CARE

• Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy

INDOOR/OUTDOOR RECREATION

• Reopening select indoor recreation facilities (e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks); indoor playgrounds and trampoline parks should remain closed

• Indoor recreation to operate at lesser of 50 customers or 50% of facility capacity

MUSEUMS

• Capacity limit of no more than 25% occupancy

• Guided tours should be limited to 50 or fewer people per group

MEETINGS AND SOCIAL EVENTS

• Multiple groups may meet in the same facility if they are socially distanced and in separate rooms

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) will monitor the impact of limited indoor dining, which resumed on Jan. 23 ,for at least two weeks before considering further loosening of regulations.

CDPH said they will release additional information on the criteria for expanding indoor capacity after this two-week monitoring period in the coming days.