Indoor dining restrictions to remain in place when Chicago moves to Phase 4

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D., announced on Friday that current capacity restrictions on indoor dining will remain in place when Chicago moves to Phase Four.

According to data from CDPH, Chicago is seeing an average of 660 new cases and 11 deaths per day. Officials say these numbers are much higher than what the city saw during the summer when indoor capacity was able to increase in Phase Four.

"I am filled with hope as we continue to trend in the right direction and roll out the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine," said Mayor Lightfoot. "However, we still have more work to do and we must remain diligent in the fight against this deadly, unceasing virus."

Limited indoor dining returned to Chicago less than a week ago. While numbers continue to decline, Mayor Lightfoot says a hurried return to greater indoor capacity could bring serious risk to the progress the city has made. Therefore, indoor dining capacity restrictions and other select mitigations will remain in effect when Chicago reaches the criteria to move to Phase Four.

"I am optimistic that we will be able to increase capacity soon, but it would be irresponsible and dangerous to rush to reopen further and undo the incredible progress we have made as a city," said Mayor Lightfoot.

Chicago currently remains under Tier One Mitigation Measures.

These measures will stay in place until Chicago moves to Phase Four, which is possible once the case rate drops to less than or equal to 6.5% for three consecutive days.

On Friday, Chicago's case rate was 6.4% according to IDPH data. This is the first day under the 6.5% threshold.

When Chicago enters Phase Four, the following regulations will be in place:

Indoor dining and indoor events will remain limited to the lesser of 25% capacity or 25 people per space

Most other industries will be limited to the lesser of 40% capacity or 50 people

Bar seating will be allowed and indoor table size can increase to 6 people

Non-essential business curfew will be repealed

Bars and restaurants will be able to extend operating hours to midnight, with no alcohol service after 11pm

CDPH plans to release additional information on these regulations and criteria for expanding indoor capacity.