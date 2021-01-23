Chicago moves to Tier 1 mitigation measures, indoor dining can resume

Illinois announced on Saturday that, effective immediately, Chicago has made sufficient progress in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to move to Tier 1 mitigation measures.

Under the new regulations, bars and restaurants in Chicago can open for indoor service at 25 percent capacity or 25 people, and no more than four people are allowed to sit at a table.

Bars, taverns and breweries are only able to open indoors if food is available.

Establishments without a retail food license can operate indoors if they have a food partner of if they allow for delivery from restaurants and/or third-party delivery companies.

"We have long pushed for the careful resumption of limited indoor dining, and I am thrilled that we have made enough progress in the fight against COVID-19 to reopen our businesses and bring workers back," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "As we enter this next phase, I again call on all businesses and residents to make sure we continue moving forward by following the guidelines for safe indoor dining and committing to the safety precautions that helped us flatten the curve a second time."

The Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) will be holding webinars this Monday and Tuesday to help businesses with questions they may have about reopening.

To register and learn more, visit www.chicago.gov/businesseducation.