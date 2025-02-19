Chicago man charged in murder of 66-year-old last summer
CHICAGO - A man was charged with the murder of a 66-year-old last July in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.
The backstory:
Phillip Akins, 23, allegedly shot and killed a man on July 27, 2024, in the 7100 block of South Crandon Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Akins was arrested Monday in the Lawndale neighborhood. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.
No further information was provided.
