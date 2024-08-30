Video released of suspect wanted in 2023 murder on Chicago's South Side

article

Chicago police released video of a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide last November in the Brainerd neighborhood.

The murder happened just after noon on Nov. 6 in the 8900 block of South Justine Street, according to police.

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored pants with a stripe down the side, a white belt and light-colored slippers.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at (312) 747-8271.