Chicago Museum Campus shooting leaves young man critically hurt

A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Museum Campus Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Solidarity Drive at 3:40 a.m. for a report of shots fired and found the victim lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

He was shot in the lower back, groin, and left thigh.

The victim told police that an unknown male offender approached and fired multiple shots before fleeing the area.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area three detectives are investigating.