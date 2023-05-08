Some Chicago museums adjusting hours due to NASCAR street race

Some city museums will be adjusting their hours over the July Fourth weekend due to the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

The changes are impacting museums along the racecourse that will travel through Grant Park.

Those museums include Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium and Field Museum.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The Shedd will operate on an adjusted schedule from June 29 through July 3.

The Adler and Field Museum will only adjust hours on July 1 and July 2.

Details on how to access the campuses and parking restrictions are posted on each museum's website.