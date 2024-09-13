Chicago Muslim families outraged after headstones found next to cemetery dumpster

The Brief Dozens of Muslim headstones found next to a dumpster at Bohemian National Cemetery. One man discovered his father’s headstone missing during a visit. Muslim Community Center apologizes, promising to work with affected families.



Several headstones belonging to members of Chicago’s Muslim community were found next to a dumpster on the city’s far North Side.

The discovery has left families outraged, with one man raising concerns after noticing his father's grave marker was missing earlier this month.

Aymen said he visited his father’s grave at Bohemian National Cemetery only to find the headstone gone. When he asked about it, he says he was taken to a pile of headstones next to a dumpster, many of which belonged to other Muslim families. He said some of the stones even have scripture on them, which makes the situation hurt a little more.

According to Aymen, he was told the headstones did not meet cemetery regulations. However, he criticized both the Bohemian National Cemetery and the Muslim Community Center for not notifying families before removing the markers.

"There’s going to be many families out there that are actually going to be very upset when they find out their relative’s tombstone was thrown out," Aymen said.

In response, the Muslim Community Center, which oversees the gravesites, apologized for the situation. The organization explained that it had taken over the grave marker orders last year to ensure uniformity and to address maintenance and landscaping issues at the cemetery.

The Muslim Community Center assured the public that it would work with families to resolve the issue and remedy the situation.