2 men stabbed during argument on Chicago’s North Side, police say

An argument between two men on the city’s North Side Friday night led to both men being stabbed, police said.

What we know:

The incident happened in the 3700 block of West Leland Avenue in the Albany Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene and found a 46-year-old man walking on the sidewalk with multiple cuts to his body.

Police requested medical services for him. He was treated and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Another man, age 40, was also at the scene and had multiple cuts. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Police learned there was a verbal altercation between the two men that became physical when each of them produced a "cutting instrument" and proceeded to "become combative" with one another.

No one was in custody in connection with the stabbing as of Friday night, police said.

Area detectives are investigating the stabbing.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what led to the argument or if the two men knew each other.

Police did not say if any charges would be filed.