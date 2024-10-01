Chicago named best big city in US by top travel magazine for 8th consecutive year

The Brief Chicago has once again been named the best big city in the United States by Condé Nast Traveler readers, solidifying its position as a top destination in the country. The city's recent success, including hosting major events and experiencing record-breaking visitor numbers, contributed to this award.



For the eighth year in a row, Chicago has been crowned the Best Big City in the United States by the Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards.

This prestigious recognition highlights the city's unparalleled blend of culture, culinary excellence, and experiences.

Governor J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson expressed their pride and gratitude for this achievement, emphasizing the hard work and dedication of Chicago's tourism and hospitality industry.

"The rest of the world is catching on to the fact that there’s truly no more dynamic destination in America than right here," Gov. Pritzker said.

The Chicago skyline is seen, with an American and Chicago flag in the foreground, on October 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The award comes on the heels of a historic summer for the city as Chicago hosted the Democratic National Convention, Lollapalooza and the second NASCAR Chicago Street Race. The city had record-breaking hotel bookings, tourism revenue, and international visitor arrivals.

"Chicagoans know that our city is second to none," said Mayor Johnson. "And now we have yet another incredible accolade to prove it. This honor is a testament to the strength, warmth, and resilience of Chicagoans and the beauty and vibrancy of our neighborhoods. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a lifelong resident, there is always something to explore in Chicago."

The award is based on votes from over 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers. Chicago has earned recognition as the best big city in the US since 2017, more than any other city since Conde Nast Traveler began the Reader's Choice Awards 37 years ago.