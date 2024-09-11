Chicago, Naperville hold memorials to commemorate 9/11 anniversary

Chicago city leaders joined the fire department on Wednesday for a moment of silence as the nation marked the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

On that day in 2001, terrorists hijacked four jetliners—two of which crashed into the Twin Towers, one into the Pentagon, and a fourth that crash-landed in a Pennsylvania field after passengers fought the hijackers. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks, including 343 first responders.

In Naperville, community members are gathering tonight to pause and remember those lives lost. The city's memorial was one of the first in the nation created following the attacks, inspired by Naperville native U.S. Naval Commander Dan Shanower. Shanower was working at the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, when he was killed.

Shanower, a Naperville Central High School graduate, pursued a career in the Navy. His words, "Freedom isn’t free," penned in an article, inspired the memorial.

The memorial, located between the DuPage River and the Naperville Municipal Building, incorporates a steel beam from the World Trade Center, fragments from the Pentagon, and granite from the Pennsylvania field where Flight 93 crashed after passengers thwarted an attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Tonight, Naperville will honor the victims with a ceremony starting at 6 p.m.

"It really hits home when you have this connection to the community," said Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli. "We never forget in Naperville, and tonight, this entire riverwalk will be lined with hundreds of people who will be out here to watch the ceremony and say their prayers."

The memorial also features a 48-foot-long wall of faces, symbolizing those killed in the attacks. The public is welcome to attend tonight's ceremony to pay their respects.