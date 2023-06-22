NASCAR street closures continue as race weekend approaches: Here’s where to avoid

As setup for Chicago’s NASCAR street race speeds up, so do traffic headaches for the city’s drivers.

For most of June, there will be roads or lanes shut down as the city prepares for NASCAR events July 1 and July 2.

Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of planned closings, according to NASCAR.

Saturday

Ida B. Wells Drive fully closes from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive.

Westbound lanes of Wells Drive remain open between Congress Circle and Michigan Avenue.

June 18

All lanes of Jackson Drive in both directions from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive close from 7 p.m. June 18 to 6 a.m. June 19.

June 19

Some lanes close at 6 a.m. on Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive.

All lanes of Balbo Drive close at 6 a.m. from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

June 20

One lane of northbound Columbus Drive closes at 6 a.m. from Roosevelt Road to Balbo Drive.

June 21

One lane closes at 6 a.m. on northbound Columbus Drive from Balbo Drive to Jackson Drive.

June 22

One lane closes at 6 a.m. on southbound Columbus Drive from Balbo Drive to Roosevelt Road. Columbus Drive underpass remains open to Museum Campus and lakefront.

June 23

One lane closes at 6 a.m. on southbound Columbus Drive from Jackson Drive to Balbo Drive.

June 24

One lane closes at 6 a.m. on northbound Congress Circle.

June 25

Jackson Drive fully closes at 1 a.m. between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

Columbus Drive fully closes at 1 a.m. between Jackson Drive and Roosevelt Road.

June 26

Congress Circle fully closes at 6 a.m.

One lane closes at 6 a.m. on eastbound Roosevelt Road between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

June 27

Curb lane closes at 6 a.m. on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Balbo Drive and Roosevelt Road.

June 28

Several lane closings at 8 p.m.:

Full shutdown of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Monroe Drive and McFetridge Drive.

One lane closes on northbound Michigan Avenue between Van Buren Street and Jackson Drive.

Full shutdown of Jackson Drive from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Full shutdown of Monroe Street between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Full shutdown of Columbus Drive between Jackson Drive and Monroe Street.

June 29

At 5 p.m., Monroe Street closes to local access between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

Northbound Michigan Avenue fully closes at 8 p.m. between Balbo Drive and Jackson Drive.

At 10 p.m.:

Full shutdown of Roosevelt Road between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

One lane closes on southbound Michigan Avenue between Balbo Drive and Jackson Drive.

Local access only from Monroe Street to 11th Street between Wabash Avenue and Michigan Avenue.

June 30

Full shutdown of southbound Michigan Avenue at 5 p.m. between Balbo Drive and Jackson Drive.

July 1

Full shutdown of northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive from McFetridge Drive to Randolph Street at 4 a.m.