Chicago news team robbed at gunpoint during report on armed robberies in the city

A Univision news team in Chicago was held at gunpoint and robbed on Monday morning while reporting on a recent string of armed robberies in the Windy City.

At around 5 a.m., a reporter and photographer were filming in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in West Town when three men sporting ski masks exited two vehicles, according to Univision and Chicago police.

The men then approached the television news crew, brandishing firearms. They demanded the employees hand over their money and then searched their SUV.

National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians (NABET-CWA) Local 41 President Raza Siddiqui said the suspects stole a camera, two film equipment bags and the photographer’s backpack.

The news crew was not injured during the crime, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

At the time, the journalists were reporting on several armed robberies in Chicago. One of the incidents occurred on the same block the crew was robbed and involved a woman whose car was stolen.

This is the second time a Chicago TV news crew has been robbed this month.

On Aug. 5, an ABC 7 photographer was assaulted and robbed while covering a news conference in the 200 block of West 5th Avenue.

NABET-CWA is arranging a safety meeting for union members to "voice some of their concerns" regarding field production and determine what they can do to support news crews.

Some news stations affiliated with the union implemented additional safety steps on Monday night, in some cases, assigning security to news crews.

"We want to make sure that we provide a longer-lasting solution that we work not only with management but our members, and make sure that we read some protocols that everyone is happy with and feels can be a workable solution," Siddiqui said.

A Fox 32 news crew was doing a live segment on gun violence last May when a man walked behind reporter Joanie Lum and pointed what appeared to be a pistol at the camera as he passed by. He remained in view of the camera as he continued down the street, still appearing to be holding the firearm.

Robberies have plagued Chicago over the past year.

Chicago Police Department (CPD) reported that at least 12 mail carriers were threatened with guns and robbed by one to three suspects in April. One USPS vehicle was stolen.

That same month, three armored trucks were robbed just hours apart.

Many Chicago residents have taken matters into their own hands to protect their businesses and livelihoods.

Fox News Digital previously reported there were at least 44 incidents between 2020 and February 2023 where concealed carry or licensed gun owners stopped an attack or crime.

