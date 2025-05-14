Chicago City Council considers not requiring college degree for city jobs

The Brief The Chicago City Council is considering removing a requirement for a college degree to be hired for a city job. A council committee approved the measure, which will head to the full body for approval. Proponents argue potential workers gain valuable experience through apprenticeships, military service and other certifications.



A Chicago City Council committee approved a proposal on Tuesday to remove a requirement for a college degree to be hired for city employment.

Proponents of the ordinance say the change would be important to diversifying the city’s workforce and expand opportunities for residents who have relevant work experience which could qualify them for a job.

What we know:

The Workforce Committee approved the measure, the Skills-Based Hiring Substitute Ordinance, which will now head to the full City Council for approval.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th Ward) touted the proposed ordinance and said he expected the full council to pass it.

Villegas argued that many workers without a college degree gain valuable skills and training through apprenticeships, military service or other certification processes.

Chicago Ald. Gilbert Villegas, 36th, attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall on Dec. 11, 2024, in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

By the numbers:

He said 45% of Chicagoans age 25 and older do not have a college degree.

For veterans, the rate is 54%, according to the alderman, a U.S. Marine veteran who served in the first Gulf War.

According to STARs (Skilled Through Alternative Routes), an advocacy group pushing to "tear the paper ceiling," U.S. employers who screen for college degrees exclude 61% of Black workers, 55% of Latino workers, 66% of rural workers, and 61% of veterans.

What they're saying:

Villegas explained why such a change is important.

"It’s important to note that many of these folks and veterans, even more so, acquire valuable skills and training during apprenticeship programs or military service, often earning certificates or certifications that enhance their employability, even if they do not possess traditional college degrees," Villegas said in a statement.

He added, "This ordinance will open doors for many people and acknowledge the work and expertise they have built and honed through various roles and jobs."