Chicago nonprofit hoping to collect 50K coats for children

There is a citywide call for coats for Chicago's tiniest residents.

The nonprofit, Cradles to Crayons, is gearing up for a cold winter.

They have set a goal to collect 50,000 new and like-new winter coats for children.

They estimate two in five American kids are unable to adequately dress themselves daily due to a lack of appropriate clothing.

The coats donated will stay in Chicago and the suburbs to help families right here at home.

As inflation hits families harder this year, the nonprofit worries there may not be extra funds for new, properly fitting winter coats.

"I think there's a lot of fear out there, not knowing where the cost of utilities will be for this winter, so we don't want families to choose between, are they paying their heat bill or are they being able to put food on the table and clothes for their children," said Executive Director Dawn Melchiorre.

Donations will be accepted through February at over 30 Cradles to Crayons partner businesses in the city and suburbs.

The list of participating businesses can be found below: