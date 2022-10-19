Chicago nonprofit hoping to collect 50K coats for children
CHICAGO - There is a citywide call for coats for Chicago's tiniest residents.
The nonprofit, Cradles to Crayons, is gearing up for a cold winter.
They have set a goal to collect 50,000 new and like-new winter coats for children.
They estimate two in five American kids are unable to adequately dress themselves daily due to a lack of appropriate clothing.
The coats donated will stay in Chicago and the suburbs to help families right here at home.
As inflation hits families harder this year, the nonprofit worries there may not be extra funds for new, properly fitting winter coats.
"I think there's a lot of fear out there, not knowing where the cost of utilities will be for this winter, so we don't want families to choose between, are they paying their heat bill or are they being able to put food on the table and clothes for their children," said Executive Director Dawn Melchiorre.
Donations will be accepted through February at over 30 Cradles to Crayons partner businesses in the city and suburbs.
The list of participating businesses can be found below:
- Arlington Heights: Bank of America (1300 North Arlington Heights Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089)
- Beverly: Quilter’s Trunk (10352 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643)
- Bridgeport: McGuane Park (2901 S Poplar Ave, Chicago, IL 60608)
- Bucktown: Windy City Fieldhouse (2367 W Logan Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647)
- Buffalo Grove: Alcott Center (530 Bernard Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089)
- Buffalo Grove: Buffalo Grove Park Community Arts Center (225 McHenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089)
- Countryside: Flying High Sports & Rec Center (5400 East Ave. Countryside, IL 60525)
- Deerfield: Sachs Recreation Center (455 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015)
- Downers Grove: Indian Boundary YMCA (711 59th St, Downers Grove, IL 60516)
- Edgewater: Edgewater Playhouse (1048 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Chicago, IL 60660)
- Evanston: Little Beans Café (430 Asbury Ave, Evanston, IL 60202)
- Graceland West: Cloud and Bunny (1600 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60613)
- Grayslake: Grayslake Community Park District (240 Commerce Dr. Grayslake, IL 60030)
- Highwood: Highwood Public Library (102 Highwood Ave., Highwood, IL 60040)
- Hyde Park: KAM Isaiah Israel Congregation (1100 E Hyde Park Blvd. Chicago, IL 60615)
- Irving Park: Children’s Lighthouse of North Center Chicago (2600 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60618)
- Irving Park: Irving Park YMCA (4251 W Irving Park Rd. Chicago, IL 60641)
- Irving Park: Ultimate Ninjas Chicago (2915 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618)
- La Grange Park: First United Methodist Church of LaGrange (100 W. Cossitt Ave. LaGrange, IL 60525)
- Little Village: Rauner YMCA (2700 S Western Ave. Chicago, IL 60608)
- Logan Square: Moonwalker Café (4101 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60641)
- Logan Square: McCormick YMCA (1834 N Lawndale Ave. Chicago, IL 60647)
- Marrionette Park: Morgan Park Sports Center (11505 S Western Ave. Chicago, IL 60643)
- Naperville: Bank of America (1301 E. Ogden Ave., Naperville, IL 60563)
- Naperville: Fry Family YMCA (2120 W, 2120 95th St, Naperville, IL 60564)
- North Center: The Giving Factory (2500 W Bradley Pl. Chicago, IL 60618)
- Oak Forest: Acorn Library (15624 Central Ave, Oak Forest, IL 60452)
- Ravenswood: Fit City Kids (2540 W Lawrence Ave. Chicago, IL 60625)
- River North: East Bank Storage (429 W Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60654)
- Roscoe Village: Universal Wellness Source (1902 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657)
- Uptown: Alternatives, Inc. (4730 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60640)
- Uptown: CircEsteem (4730 N Sheridan Rd. Chicago, IL 60640)
- Uptown: Mathnasium Ravenswood (1754 W Wilson Ave, Chicago, IL 60640)
- Waukegan: Belvidere Recreation Center (412 S Lewis Ave Waukegan, IL 60085)
- Waukegan: Waukegan Field House (800 Baldwin Ave. Waukegan, IL 60085)
- Winnetka: Community House Winnetka (620 Lincoln Ave. Winnetka, IL 60093)
- Wicker Park: Creative Scholars Preschool (1735 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60642)
- Woodlawn: South Side YMCA (6330 S. Stony Island Ave., Chicago, IL 60637)