Chicago nonprofit leader questions mayor's commitment to arts support amid budget cuts

Mayor Brandon Johnson made headlines Monday with his nomination of new members to the school board.

However, the leader of a local nonprofit expressed confusion regarding the mayor's commitment to supporting the arts amid significant budget challenges.

Late this summer, Johnson announced an impending budget shortfall of nearly $1 billion for 2025, which has prompted a hiring freeze and discussions about necessary sacrifices within the city's budget. These cuts appear to be affecting both in-school and after-school programs.

The founder of the nonprofit organization "The Simple Good," operates in 13 Chicago Public Schools (CPS) with a social-emotional, arts-based learning program. Priya Shah recently learned that due to budget cuts, funding for her program may be eliminated next year. She recalled that the mayor campaigned on a platform focused on preserving the arts in schools and expressed her confusion over his recent statements supporting the arts.

She warns that if the proposed budget cuts are enacted, it could lead to the suspension or termination of a program she believes has a positive impact on students' mental health.

"The Simple Good" is set to hold a fundraiser on Thursday night, which the nonprofit emphasizes is more crucial than ever. The organization needs to raise over $100,000 to avoid the possibility of discontinuing the program.

For more information about the fundraiser and the organization's mission, visit thesimplegood.org.