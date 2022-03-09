Chicago nonprofit releases annual list of city's most endangered buildings, landscapes

A local non-profit is fighting to keep pieces of Chicago's history from being erased.

Preservation Chicago has released its annual list of the most endangered buildings and landscapes.

On the list this year is Chicago's old public housing sites, including the Cabrini-Green rowhouses and Altgeld Gardens Homes.

The report says those buildings are under-used and dilapidated.

Also making the list is North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, which could soon be rebuilt to meet highway standards — threatening the Art Deco bridges and green medians.

The list also includes Promontory Point, which is being threatened by rising lake levels, the Central Park Theater, and two high rises — the Century and Consumers buildings.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

Preservation Chicago believes each of the locations can be re-used and repurposed without losing their character. They want to rally public support for keeping the buildings from demolition.