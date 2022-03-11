Chicago nonprofits that help homeless veterans now aiding Ukrainian refugees

A local nonprofit that helps homeless veterans is turning attention to Ukraine, working with former special ops soldiers to aid refugees.

"They decided to put down their arms and pick up the humanitarian side, so I think that’s a story of true dedication and commitment," said Kip Doyle.

Kip and Mark Doyle from Rags of Honor and Veteran Roasters on Chicago’s West Side are taking supplies to Poland where they'll work with Army Ranger vets to get to refugees on the Ukrainian border.

Rags of Honor is also printing shirts to support Ukrainian orphanages.

The Doyle’s niece and nephew will sell them next week at Lyons Township High School.

"We’re trying to help out Ukraine the best we can. We have such a big reach with a school of over 4000 students," said freshman Penny Cornell.

"I have a responsibility and the opportunity to do something and doing something I’m good at, so I really want to take the initiative to do something helpful for something that means a lot to me," said senior Owen Cornell.

The Doyle’s were flying to Poland Friday. Their goal is to make contacts and set up a system to regularly send supplies.

Find out more at RagsofHonor.org.