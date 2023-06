A 32-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in North Lawndale Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road at approximately 9:47 p.m.

The victim saw a gray Jeep speed away.

He was shot in the right leg and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating the shooting.