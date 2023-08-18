Armed robbers steal from 5 people within 20 minutes on North Side; 2 in custody

Chicago police are investigating a string of armed robberies that happened on the North Side overnight.

Each of the victims were walking on the sidewalk when two offenders armed with rifles or handguns got out of a white sedan and demanded their property.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations Thursday night:

A 63-year-old woman was in the 2100 block of West Grace Street at 11:35 p.m.

A 43-year-old man was in the 3400 block of North Leavitt Street at 11:41 p.m.

A 61-year-old man was in the 1700 block of West Berteau Avenue at 11:43 p.m.

A 43-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were in the 1800 block of West Roscoe Street at 11:53 p.m.

None of the victims were injured. In each incident the offenders got back in the car and fled.

A few hours later, at 2:45 a.m., a 67-year-old man was walking in the 900 block of West Dakin Street when a white sedan pulled up and two offenders got out. They demanded the victim's property while implying they had a weapon.

Police say two suspects were arrested moments later Friday morning when they were seen near a white sedan and the victim's property was located.

The robberies remain under investigation.