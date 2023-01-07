Chicago offering Christmas tree recycling through January 21
CHICAGO - The city of Chicago is offering free Christmas tree recycling now through January 21.
There are 26 recycling locations in Chicago. Six of those offer free mulch to residents.
The Christmas tree recycling locations are:
- Bessemer Park
- Sheridan Park
- McKinley Park
- Humboldt Park Boathouse
- Forestry Site, 900 East 103rd
- Portage Park
- Lincoln Park
- Kennedy Park
- Warren Park
- West Chatham Park
- Marquette Park
- Grant Park
- Rowan Park
- Norwood Park
- Lake Meadows Park
- Clark Park
- Walsh Park
- Mt. Greenwood Park
- Jackson Park
- Garfield Park
- Riis Park
- Margate Park
- Kelvyn Park
- Wentworth Park
- North Park Village
- Mahalia Jackson Park
You can learn more about Chicago's recycling efforts at chicagorecycles.org.